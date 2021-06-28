CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Receives $40.00 Average PT from Brokerages

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in CAE by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $692,846,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of CAE by 86,641.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,964,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,102,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,765 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAE traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.80. 330,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,559. CAE has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -256.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.77.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CAE will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

