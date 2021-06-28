CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 26.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CAE were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CAE by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of CAE by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of CAE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of CAE by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 238,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $31.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.77. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.95 million. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities boosted their target price on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

