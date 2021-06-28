Canaccord Genuity Boosts Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Price Target to C$37.00

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$32.50 to C$37.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DRUNF. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Dream Unlimited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

DRUNF stock opened at $21.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.88. Dream Unlimited has a one year low of $12.76 and a one year high of $21.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.2308 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

