Canaccord Genuity Boosts Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target to $55.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.38.

Get Open Lending alerts:

NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $42.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 0.37. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.91 million. Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The business’s revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $7,910,336.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,687,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $5,699,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Open Lending by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 65,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its position in Open Lending by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,889,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,928,000 after buying an additional 162,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.