Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$70.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$67.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.50 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$65.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.39.

Shares of TSE CAR.UN traded up C$0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$57.68. The stock had a trading volume of 93,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,788. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.44. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 1 year low of C$42.22 and a 1 year high of C$59.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

