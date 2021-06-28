Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Gap Down to $36.85

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.85, but opened at $35.90. Canadian Natural Resources shares last traded at $35.65, with a volume of 24,131 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -151.16%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 433,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,401,000 after purchasing an additional 62,565 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,040,000 after acquiring an additional 17,244 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.7% in the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 188,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 25.0% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 209,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 41,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 183,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 47,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

