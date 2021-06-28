CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Short Interest Down 98.2% in June

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the May 31st total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,211,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPMD traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 642,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.38. CannaPharmaRX has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $2.60.

Get CannaPharmaRX alerts:

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter.

CannaPharmaRX, Inc operates in the cannabis industry in Canada. It negotiates, acquires, and develops various cannabis cultivation projects in Canada. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for CannaPharmaRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CannaPharmaRX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.