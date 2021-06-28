Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Trading Down 6.6%

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) shares were down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.93 and last traded at $10.97. Approximately 17,050 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 350,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $777.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.38.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.07 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the first quarter worth $176,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the first quarter worth $478,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cantaloupe by 22.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth $13,951,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

