Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $232,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $241.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97. The firm has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

