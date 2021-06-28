Capital One Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital One Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 27.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $14,011,000. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $493,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,911,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,228,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 12,769 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.03. 120,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,682,494. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.20. The stock has a market cap of $266.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.