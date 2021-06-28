Capital One Financial Corp Has $47.28 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Capital One Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,694 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 6.1% of Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $47,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL stock opened at $132.21 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.53. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

