Capital One Financial Corp Has $8.51 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Capital One Financial Corp lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Capital One Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $8,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 962,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,758,000 after purchasing an additional 30,560 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 453,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 399,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,216,000 after purchasing an additional 39,655 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,491,955.6% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 268,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 268,552 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $55.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.54. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $56.22.

