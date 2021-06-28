Capital One Financial Corp Sells 283 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital One Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $549,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,090,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,681,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 436,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,481,000 after purchasing an additional 31,433 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.6% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 540,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,602 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 1,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, with a total value of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 363,158 shares of company stock valued at $81,195,348. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $229.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $239.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.88.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.21.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

