Capital One Financial Corp Sells 650 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital One Financial Corp lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Facebook by 357.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 34.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Facebook by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after buying an additional 1,427,000 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total transaction of $25,604,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,224,267 shares of company stock valued at $709,731,162 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $343.54. The stock had a trading volume of 64,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,030,883. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.88. The stock has a market cap of $974.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $344.90.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

