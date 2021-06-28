Capreit Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:CAR)

Capreit (TSE:CAR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Capreit has a one year low of C$20.71 and a one year high of C$50.88.

Capreit (TSE:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$227.51 million during the quarter.

