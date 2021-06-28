CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CardioGenics Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CGNH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, an increase of 513.4% from the May 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 445,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CGNH traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,908. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12. CardioGenics has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.29.

Get CardioGenics alerts:

CardioGenics Company Profile

CardioGenics Holdings Inc engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic test products for the in vitro diagnostics testing market in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include QL Care Analyzer, a portable, stand-alone, and automated point-of-care (POC) immunoassay analyzer that uses a proprietary self-metering cartridge to perform immunoassay tests at the POC; a series of immunoassay tests to identify cardiac markers in the blood at the time of a heart attack; and paramagnetic beads that are used as solid surfaces in heterogeneous immunoassay tests by clinical and research laboratories.

Read More: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for CardioGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CardioGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.