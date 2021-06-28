Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Shares Sold by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Carvana accounts for about 1.1% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,790,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,301,000 after acquiring an additional 482,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Carvana by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,236,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,475,000 after buying an additional 430,405 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at $9,046,476.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total value of $18,702,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,513.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,376,458 shares of company stock valued at $375,764,775 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Carvana from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.31.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA traded up $6.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $307.10. 7,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,203. The company has a market capitalization of $52.94 billion, a PE ratio of -146.42 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.00. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $115.23 and a one year high of $323.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

