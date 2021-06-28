Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $749,300.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 468,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,076,081.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $745,600.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $994,249.58.

CSTL traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.86. 58,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,425. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.83 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

