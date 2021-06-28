Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $749,300.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 468,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,076,081.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $745,600.00.
- On Monday, April 26th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,374 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.17, for a total transaction of $994,249.58.
CSTL traded up $3.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.86. 58,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,425. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.83 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.72 and a 1-year high of $107.69.
CSTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.
