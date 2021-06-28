Castle (CSTL) Market Cap Hits $19,460.33

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded up 40.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 28th. Castle has a market capitalization of $19,460.33 and $3.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Castle has traded up 88.9% against the US dollar. One Castle coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Castle Coin Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

