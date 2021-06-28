Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Short Interest Update

Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the May 31st total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Ceconomy stock remained flat at $$1.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.03. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceconomy had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

