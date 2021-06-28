CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Shares Gap Up to $25.08

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.08, but opened at $26.71. CEL-SCI shares last traded at $22.89, with a volume of 10,866 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $741.14 million, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.30). CEL-SCI had a negative net margin of 5,406.61% and a negative return on equity of 129.71%.

In other CEL-SCI news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of CEL-SCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $243,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,573.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CEL-SCI by 32.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in CEL-SCI by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CEL-SCI during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CEL-SCI by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CEL-SCI during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

