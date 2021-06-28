Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Position Lifted by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $8,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

NYSE:CNC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.11. 53,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,027,446. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,150,940. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CNC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.91.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.