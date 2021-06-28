Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 91.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,868 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.69% of Century Communities worth $14,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $35,717,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Century Communities by 493.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 369,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after purchasing an additional 306,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $327,296,000 after acquiring an additional 203,530 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 157.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 169,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,013,000 after acquiring an additional 128,432 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

In other news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $66.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $83.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.16.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

