Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Stake Lessened by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,983 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,809 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Century Communities worth $8,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 45.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 85.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Century Communities stock opened at $66.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.16. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $83.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.96.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 9.65%.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.