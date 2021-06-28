Chainlink (LINK) Tops One Day Volume of $814.89 Million

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 28th. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Chainlink coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.19 or 0.00053227 BTC on exchanges. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $7.92 billion and $814.89 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00019895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.57 or 0.00607478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00037445 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00072903 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 435,509,554 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

