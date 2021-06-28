ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $40.04 Million

Equities analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will report sales of $40.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. ChannelAdvisor posted sales of $37.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year sales of $158.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $156.67 million to $160.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $172.95 million, with estimates ranging from $171.10 million to $176.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.34 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChannelAdvisor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

In other news, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $457,000.00. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $616,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,326.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 51,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 15,188 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth $3,317,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ChannelAdvisor stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,601. ChannelAdvisor has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $28.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72. The company has a market capitalization of $724.30 million, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 0.83.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

