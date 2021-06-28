ChartEx Trading 12% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 28th. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 12% higher against the dollar. ChartEx has a total market cap of $218,780.47 and approximately $8,372.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00046172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00145993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.74 or 0.00163699 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,504.25 or 0.99555410 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s genesis date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

ChartEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.