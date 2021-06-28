Chartwell Retirement Residences Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CSH.UN)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of TSE CSH.UN opened at C$13.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.16. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of C$8.85 and a 1-year high of C$13.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion and a PE ratio of -1,958.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

