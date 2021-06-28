Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Acquired by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 69.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,303 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,842 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chase were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 10.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 862,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,340,000 after purchasing an additional 83,033 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 104.3% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 106,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 54,488 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 18.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 326,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,033,000 after purchasing an additional 50,360 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chase by 15.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 73,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John H. Derby III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total transaction of $133,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,575 shares in the company, valued at $286,031. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $118,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,321.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $397,222 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $105.76 on Monday. Chase Co. has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.22 million, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.01.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $68.45 million during the quarter.

Chase Profile

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

