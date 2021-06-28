Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Acquired by Harspring Capital Management LLC

Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 72.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Chegg accounts for about 1.5% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $8,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Chegg by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Chegg by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,347,000 after acquiring an additional 112,931 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Chegg by 8.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 678,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,090,000 after buying an additional 54,111 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 6.3% in the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,770,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,745,678.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $1,789,834.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,542,275.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,714 shares of company stock valued at $7,418,134 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chegg stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,654. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Chegg, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.84 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Chegg’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHGG shares. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.22.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

