Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.57 Million

Equities analysts expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to post sales of $21.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.63 million. Chemung Financial reported sales of $20.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year sales of $85.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $86.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $85.55 million, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $85.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.10%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $191,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,186.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 5,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $249,406.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,416.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,105 shares of company stock valued at $495,127 in the last ninety days. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHMG traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.86. 28,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,223. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $209.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $47.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

