Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $21.57 Million

Equities analysts expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to post sales of $21.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.63 million. Chemung Financial reported sales of $20.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year sales of $85.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $86.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $85.55 million, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $85.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chemung Financial.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.10%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMG. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 36.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CHMG traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.86. 28,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,223. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $209.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $47.43.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.
About Chemung Financial
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
