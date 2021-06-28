Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend by 38.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 89.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.6%.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

NYSE CHMI opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $179.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $10.68.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 55.90% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHMI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets and residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS).

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.