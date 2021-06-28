Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) to report $3.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chiasma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.20 million and the highest is $4.03 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full year sales of $21.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.87 million to $23.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $79.50 million, with estimates ranging from $54.25 million to $103.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chiasma.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million.

Several analysts have commented on CHMA shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chiasma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chiasma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Chiasma in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Chiasma by 3,398.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 624,562 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Chiasma in the 4th quarter valued at $2,162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chiasma in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Bruce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chiasma by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,050,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after buying an additional 600,100 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHMA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,721. The stock has a market cap of $272.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.27. Chiasma has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $6.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.89.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

