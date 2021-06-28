Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the May 31st total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRVH remained flat at $$0.03 on Monday. Chilco River has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03.

Chilco River Company Profile

Chilco River Holdings, Inc operates the Bruce Hotel and Casino in Lima in Peru. The company is based in Sheridan, Wyoming.

