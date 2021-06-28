China Chemical Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHCC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Chemical Corp. (OTCMKTS:CHCC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CHCC remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01. China Chemical has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.

China Chemical Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of organic chemical materials primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers maleic anhydride (MAH), an organic chemical used primarily in the production of unsaturated polyester and polyurethane resins; phthalic anhydride (PA), an organic chemical used primarily in the production of PVC for packaging, films, magnetic tapes, tires, pipes, hoses, containers, and other everyday products; and byproducts of MAH and PA.

