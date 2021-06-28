CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1417 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

CIXX opened at $18.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28. CI Financial has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $18.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

