CIBC Increases Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$46.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Empire from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Empire from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$45.44.

TSE:EMP.A opened at C$38.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Empire has a 12-month low of C$32.08 and a 12-month high of C$42.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.34 billion and a PE ratio of 14.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.81%.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of Empire stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total transaction of C$143,674.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$58,531.20. Also, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of Empire stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total value of C$648,613.54.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

