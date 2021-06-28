CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,604 shares during the quarter. CITIC Capital Acquisition accounts for 0.5% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in CITIC Capital Acquisition were worth $13,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,983,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,410,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

CITIC Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.94. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

