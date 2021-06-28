Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) to Neutral

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DVDCF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of DVDCF opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

