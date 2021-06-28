Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 104.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,753 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $1,718,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $1,584,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $2,203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OVV shares. Barclays raised Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised Ovintiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.41.

NYSE OVV opened at $32.87 on Monday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 117.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 108.57%.

In other Ovintiv news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. Also, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

