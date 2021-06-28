Citigroup Inc. Buys 4,540 Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPP. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in WPP during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in WPP during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in WPP by 716.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in WPP by 14.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in WPP by 12.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WPP alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WPP. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $69.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. WPP plc has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $72.29.

WPP Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPP plc (NYSE:WPP).

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.