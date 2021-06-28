Citigroup Inc. Has $5.83 Million Stock Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 261.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 71,032 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Cimarex Energy worth $5,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $73.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.59.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

XEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

