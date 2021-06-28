Citigroup Inc. Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2X Shares (OTCMKTS:CLDS)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2X Shares (OTCMKTS:CLDS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,000.

CLDS stock opened at $19.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.41. Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $19.21 and a 12 month high of $29.22.

