Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 92.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,123 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of H&R Block worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in H&R Block by 2,376.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in H&R Block by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

NYSE:HRB opened at $24.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 422.68% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HRB shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.