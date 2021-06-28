Citigroup Increases Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $340.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $309.14.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $294.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $286.24. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $210.15 and a fifty-two week high of $297.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total value of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,521,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,048 shares of company stock worth $6,328,010. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.3% during the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 33,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Accenture by 48.7% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 328,693 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,801,000 after purchasing an additional 107,688 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

