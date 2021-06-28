Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 131.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $125.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.30 million. Civeo had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 2.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

CVEO opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.25 and a beta of 3.82. Civeo has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $20.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $33,575.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 27,811 shares of company stock worth $436,337 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVEO. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the first quarter worth about $1,525,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mad River Investors grew its holdings in shares of Civeo by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 378,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

