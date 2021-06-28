ClariVest Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 244.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 125.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,327. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $56,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,564.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,738 shares of company stock worth $763,372. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OSTK. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $93.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

