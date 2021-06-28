ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys 1,701 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 19.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

ALLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $24.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.09. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $46.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.72.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $249,723.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,916,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 426,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,790,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,969 shares of company stock worth $720,223 in the last ninety days. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

