ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,053,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 154.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 54,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,125,000 after acquiring an additional 29,689 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 252.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 57,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 84.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 129,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 59,345 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $43.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.61. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.12 and a 52-week high of $70.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.01.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 105.50%. The business had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.08.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

