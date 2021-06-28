ClariVest Asset Management LLC Invests $425,000 in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,356,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at $4,482,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 134.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 55,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 497.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 216,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,423,000 after buying an additional 180,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CE stock opened at $150.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $82.55 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

